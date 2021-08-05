NYSDOH will not issue COVID-19 guidance for schools before start of school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health will not issue COVID-19 guidance to schools before the start of the school year.

In a statement NYSDOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker referenced the end of the state of emergency that was declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the change.

Zucker said "school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools," and recommended they follow guidance from the CDC and local health departments.

You can read Zucker's full statement below:

With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools. Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments. - NYSDOH commissioner Zucker

The New York State Education Department issued a statement that said Commissioner of Education Betty A. Rosa has sent a letter asking Zucker "to consider DOH’s statutory responsibilities as the state agency devoted to protecting the public health."

You can read the full statement below:

Notwithstanding the position of the Executive Chamber that the Department of Health (DOH) will not be releasing guidance to assist schools with welcoming students back to safe and healthy learning environments in September, Commissioner of Education Betty A. Rosa has sent a letter asking Commissioner Howard Zucker to consider DOH’s statutory responsibilities as the state agency devoted to protecting the public health.



The Public Health Law provides that the Department of Health is charged with exercising control over and supervising the abatement of nuisances affecting or likely to affect public health as well as supervising and advising any local unit of government and the public health officials thereof within the state in the performance of their official duties. Currently, there is no greater nuisance affecting public health and safety than COVID-19. There is an urgent need for timely advice and supervision flowing from the State Department of Health to local and school officials as they navigate these uncertain times.



The circumstances enveloping the Executive Chamber this week should not prevent the Department of Health from the execution of its responsibilities to the public, as has been promised by the Governor’s office for months. - NYSED

A spokesperson for the Erie County Department of Heath tells 7 Eyewitness News the following statement has been sent to Erie County school district superintendents and school leaders:

To Erie County school district superintendents and school leaders:



Our department has just learned, as you surely have heard, that NYS and NYSDOH will not be issuing school COVID-19 guidance before the start of the year. We had been operating with the assumption that this guidance was forthcoming.



Given this news, our office of epidemiology and school team are reviewing existing school guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, along with lessons that our department has learned throughout this pandemic. We understand the extreme time constraints under which you and your colleagues are working, and we will share our next steps with this group as soon as we can. - ECDOH

A spokesperson for the Williamsville Central School District provided the following statement: