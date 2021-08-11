New York State Education Department to issue COVID-19 guidance to aid schools and districts

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Education Department (NYSED) says it is in the process of developing summary COVID-19 guidance to assist schools and districts in preparation of the 2021-2022 school year.

In a letter issued to schools and districts Tuesday, NYSED said:

This is necessary in light of the continued absence of health-related school opening direction and assistance from the Governor’s Office and the State Department of Health. - NYSED

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) previously announced it will not issue COVID-19 guidance to schools before the start of the school year. In a statement NYSDOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker referenced the end of the state of emergency that was declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the change. Zucker said "school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools," and recommended they follow guidance from the CDC and local health departments.

There is no official information on what will be in the guidance, but NYSED said it will be based on Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The guidance will "address questions around the wearing of masks, social distancing, remote learning, transportation, community transmission tracking and potential funding sources available to schools and districts that may help with preparing for the upcoming school year and beyond," according to NYSED.

