Hilbert College requiring all students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated for Fall 2021 semester

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hilbert College announced on Monday that the school is requiring all students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before the start of the Fall 2021 semester.

This follows a previous announcement from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, requiring all in-person students at SUNY and CUNY schools to get vaccinated.

“Our college has decided to prioritize the health of our campus and the wider community by requiring all Hilbert College students, faculty, and staff to complete their COVID-19 vaccination and provide documentation to the Wellness Center by July 26, 2021 in anticipation of the Fall 2021-Spring 2022 academic year,” Hilbert College President Dr. Michael S. Brophy said in a letter to the school community. “Inspired by our Catholic, Franciscan identity, these measures are meant to serve the common good and uphold the safety and well-being of our campus community, particularly for the most vulnerable among us. As we move forward, I am grateful to our community for working together to keep one another safe and healthy. I look forward to a vibrant school year with all of you!”

