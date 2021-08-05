ECDOH says NYS will not issue COVID-19 guidance for schools before start of school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a statement to 7 Eyewitness News, the Erie County Department of Health confirmed New York State and the New York State Department of Health will not be issuing COVID-19 guidance for schools before the start of the school year.

A spokesperson for ECDOH says the following statement has been sent to Erie County school district superintendents and school leaders:

To Erie County school district superintendents and school leaders:



Our department has just learned, as you surely have heard, that NYS and NYSDOH will not be issuing school COVID-19 guidance before the start of the year. We had been operating with the assumption that this guidance was forthcoming.



Given this news, our office of epidemiology and school team are reviewing existing school guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, along with lessons that our department has learned throughout this pandemic. We understand the extreme time constraints under which you and your colleagues are working, and we will share our next steps with this group as soon as we can. - ECDOH

A spokesperson for the Williamsville Central School District provided the following statement: