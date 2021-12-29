Buffalo Public Schools to resume in-person learning five days a week on January 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District announced schools will resume in-person learning five days a week Monday, January 3.

There was some uncertainty whether the district would return to in-person learning following the holiday break after district leaders advised students and staff to make sure they brought home their technology devices before the break due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

District leaders held a press conference December 22 and discussed how they were keeping an eye on the COVID-19 data and expected to make an official decision this week. “Buffalo Public Schools need to stay open,” Dr. Kriner Cash, superintendent, Buffalo Public School District said during the press conference.

Wednesday, the district issued a letter which said the district would resume in-person learning five days a week Monday and urged those eligible to get vaccinated and said if you feel sick stay home and get tested.

The district also said to stay in the habit of bringing technology devices to and from school each day "as we move through the Omicron phase of the pandemic."

You can read the full letter below: