Buffalo Public Schools to resume in-person learning five days a week on January 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District announced schools will resume in-person learning five days a week Monday, January 3.
There was some uncertainty whether the district would return to in-person learning following the holiday break after district leaders advised students and staff to make sure they brought home their technology devices before the break due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
District leaders held a press conference December 22 and discussed how they were keeping an eye on the COVID-19 data and expected to make an official decision this week. “Buffalo Public Schools need to stay open,” Dr. Kriner Cash, superintendent, Buffalo Public School District said during the press conference.
Wednesday, the district issued a letter which said the district would resume in-person learning five days a week Monday and urged those eligible to get vaccinated and said if you feel sick stay home and get tested.
The district also said to stay in the habit of bringing technology devices to and from school each day "as we move through the Omicron phase of the pandemic."
You can read the full letter below:
Dear Parents, Students, Teachers, Administrators, Staff, and Friends:
The Buffalo Public Schools will resume in person education services five days per week on Monday, January 3. On behalf of the Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Board of Education, we thank you for all you have done to help us remain fully open during the first half of the school year. As we turn our efforts toward navigating our school system through the threat of Omicron, and while we also work to provide an equal and high-quality education for every child, we ask you to do what you must do to keep our schools safe and to keep them open.
We now have in our grasp the tools we need to get through this. Vision. Awareness. Vaccines. Masks. Tests. Wisdom. Two sage quotes that apply to the common good we must all embrace are: “Sweep in front of your own doorstep and the whole neighborhood will be clean,” and “We can go faster alone, but we can go farther together”. We continue to work closely with our State and County partners.
As we begin the second half of the year, we urge you to get vaccinated, and get your children vaccinated. If you feel sick, stay home and get tested. Unless ill, send your child to school all day, every day. We will handle our responsibilities at the District level. Help us to restart New Year 2022 strong by monitoring your child’s emotional and physical wellness, academic responsibilities, and all social media activity that may impede both academics and wellness.
Stay in the habit of bringing your computer device to and from school every day as we move through the Omicron phase of the pandemic. With a keen focus on education and safety, we are here to serve. Enjoy the remainder of your Winter Break.