Snowmobile clubs celebrate a successful season, one of the best in years

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — 2021 is off to a cold and snowy start. Giving local snowmobilers the perfect winter escape for the first time in years.

“This is something we’ve really needed. We were open for 20 days straight," said Rich McNamara, member of the Northern Erie Sno-Seekers snowmobile club.

McNamara helps to maintain snow trails throughout the season. He’s been doing this for 30 years and says this is one of the best winters they’ve had in a long time.

"Probably a good 10 years, I mean last year we were not open at all up here and I saw like 20 people on sleds all out together," said McNamara.

Riders have had to go to the Southern Tier for good trails in the past few years. But this year, there was snow across the state, allowing them to open every single trail in New York. This gave people a way to travel and get outside during the pandemic.

“I’ve known people that drove from Clarence all the way up to tug hill, takes them a whole day. You’re traveling across New York State. We really needed it," said McNamara.

Rich McNamara Trails were covered in snow for 20 days this season

It’s even brought in new members. And more people on the trails is great for business at Jan-Cen Motorsports in Elma.

"It’s been awesome, with snow, the extra snow we had here, it’s been a good season, we’re pretty much sold out," said John Janis, VP/Sales manager at Jan-Cen.

And with snowmobiles starting at $9,000 and going to as high as $18,000, that’s a good amount of cash for his business.

After several years with minimal snow, a year like this means a lot, especially during the pandemic.

"Good year for parts, which is our big thing in February, people are riding, need new parts. Some of my customers put on 3,000 miles just locally," said Janis.

Well now it’s the end of the season and soon all of the snow will be gone, but right now is actually the perfect time to get your gear and get ready for next year.

"Most of our sales happen by April 15 for the following year, really that’s the only way you can probably get them," said Janis.

Every county has clubs, if you want to join, just find your local club and they'll guide you and help you get started.

