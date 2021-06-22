Watch

Remaining Billy Joel tickets to go on sale Friday for Highmark Stadium show in August

Billy Joel will play at Highmark Stadium on August 14.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jun 22, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The remaining tickets to see the Piano Man play in Orchard Park go on sale this week.

Highmark Stadium tweeted Tuesday morning the sales open up Friday at 10:00 a.m.

The show was rescheduled for August 14 after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment told 7 Eyewitness News attendees will follow the same masking policies as they would for Bills games.

Those policies, announced Monday, require only unvaccinated fans to wear masks.

The stadium will be open at full capacity because the state reached the 70% partial vaccination threshold last week.

You can buy tickets to the Billy Joel concert here. All original ticket purchases will be honored.

