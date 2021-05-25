Niagara County Fair plans to return August 4 in Lockport with midway, music and animals

LOCKPORT, N.Y. W(KBW) — The Cornell Cooperative Extension, which organizes the Niagara County Fair, has submitted its plan to the county for approval to operate the fair in August.

Last year's fair was one of many canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to organizers, the Niagara County Fair is currently scheduled to start on August 4 in Lockport and run through August 8. Under the plan submitted to the county, the fair would include many attractions fairgoers are used to seeing, including midway rides, games, food, live performances and 4-H exhibits.

There will be some changes, however. Organizers say there will be daily maximum capacity limits and pre-established traffic flow patterns inside buildings, so that fairgoers can only move in one direction. The fair will also have health screening and heightened sanitation procedures.

The plan must go through two approval steps before the fair is officially "on"-- first, Niagara County officials have to approve the plan. Then, the plan goes to the New York State Department of Health for a final look. It's unclear what the timeline for these approvals will be, but the fair's organizers say they have worked closely with Niagara County officials in creating the plan.