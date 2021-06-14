New York State Fair to return in August at 100% capacity

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the New York State Fair will return in August at 100% capacity.

Cuomo announced in April the fair would return this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. In the April the governor said it would operate at 50% capacity, Monday he announced it will operate at 100% capacity.

According to a release, the increase to 100% capacity is due to the "significant progress New Yorkers have made against COVID-19" and will allow the reopening of popular buildings with additional vendors. Indoor spaces will be subject to capacity limits to allow for social distancing.

"The State Fair is New York's signature end-of-summer fest, and thanks to our ongoing efforts to follow safety guidelines and get more people vaccinated, the 2021 New York State Fair will be even bigger and better," Governor Cuomo said. "This is a testament to our remarkable progress against COVID, making it possible for thousands more visitors from across the country and all over the world to enjoy the Fair's unique attractions and experience the best of what New York has to offer. I congratulate New Yorkers for having made this possible, and I encourage everyone to make the trip to Central New York this summer and support our New York vendors as we continue to reopen our economy and bring back beloved big events across the state."

The state fair will take place at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse from August 20 to September 6. Tickets will be $3 per person, with children under 12 free.

"Attendees will be required to follow COVID-19 health guidance from the Department of Health that is in effect at the time of the event. Further details on Fair ticket sales and on specific rules for guests will be announced by mid-July and are subject to change with the State's health guidance. Please visit the New York State Fair website for more information," a release says.

A spokesperson for the Erie County Fair says no changes have been made to its plans and it is awaiting further guidance from the state.