New doggy daycare wants to help you with your pandemic pets

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Throughout the pandemic, the number of pet adoptions skyrocketed. People turned to four-legged friends to help get them through some tough times inside. Now that things are opening back up, people are realizing it's harder to care for their pets.

“It could be you know people are back to work, COVID is hopefully ending. People are easily frustrated with a dogs behavior because they don’t know how to handle it and they would just rather return the dog," said January Vaughn, Founder of Be Their Voice Rescue.

She says more people are surrendering their pandemic pets to her, including this dog, Buddy who struggles with separation anxiety.

Vaughn says dogs like buddy are used to having people around all day and have bad reactions when left alone.

"They’re becoming destructive, and people are also complaining about dogs mannerisms, they’re barking at other dogs or jumping," said Vaughn.

Taylor Epps Buddy struggles with separation anxiety and was surrendered by owners

Be Their Voice will take these dogs and re-home them, but they prefer not to.

"There are other options besides surrendering your dog. I see a great need for training, people were returning their dogs because of behavioral issues and were constantly asking me where they could get training," said Vaughn.

To solve this problem--Vaughn is opening The Dog Bar, it’ll be a one stop shop with grooming, boarding and a daycare as well--which is another solution to help with separation anxiety.

"They’re going to get the exercise they need, they’ll also get to meet other dogs, you’ve had a long day at work and now you don’t have to walk your dog," said Vaughn.

The Dog Bar The Dog Bar opens May 24

What can you do to help your dog transition?



Start getting them used to other dogs and other people

Walk them often, so they're tired and spend time alone asleep

Practice leaving the room for just a few minutes and reward them for being quiet while you're gone, slowly increase your time away as they calm down

The Dog Bar will also have groomers specialize in large breeds and your dog can get its nails done to match yours.

Prices for daycare range from $18-24, grooming starts at $45 and training classes vary based on level, but can be adjusted based on income.

And if your dog needs a trim, they can get groomed and stay for the rest of the day.

"We have a daycare for the grooming side as well. We’re about the owner and the dog, we want to set them both up for success," said Vaughn.

The Dog Bar opens on May 24 at 2488 Grand Island Blvd. If you join them on opening day, your dog gets a free nail clipping.

And those dogs that were surrendered are still looking for homes, including Buddy. Click here for Be Their Voice Rescue's Facebook page for more information on how to adopt.

The Dog Bar Website

The Dog Bar Facebook Page