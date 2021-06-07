Making a musical comeback: Violin trio of siblings sharing their passion in person again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This summer, music festivals are back, orchestras are performing for large crowds again and bands can return to stages around WNY. When the pandemic put a pause on their passion, it was tough on three Buffalo siblings.

“The gigs were, you know, canceled and everything was bad. We went like a year on lockdown,” said Jaliyah Linton, one third of the group Vibrant Strings.

At just 26, 24 and 18, these young musicians already have decades of experience, playing classical and modern genres of music.

Vibrant Strings Johnny and Jaliyah Linton both picked up their violins for the first time at 5 years old

“My grandfather Larry Salter is the one we can thank for that, he’s a well known musician in the city of Buffalo, he took us to see the Buffalo Philharmonic when we were super young and we said ‘Papa, I want to learn how to play that instrument,' and ever since then we just took over," said Johnny Linton.

Over the years—they’ve performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, gained a few fans, and started performing at events of their own.

"Weddings, we played for the Urban League before, we opened for Gateways Music Festival," said Rahim Dunston, the group's youngest member.

Vibrant Strings Rahim Dunston spent time on set with Mike Randall as a child

When the events stopped in 2020, so did the music. They could practice and play small venues with precautions, but that's about it. So they each took that time off to keep growing and keep positive.

Johnny works in financial advising and is pursuing professional body building, Jaliyah wrote a children's musical literacy book and Rahim is studying at the University at Buffalo to become an actor.

Jaliyah Linton Linton wrote a children's book during the pandemic

And now as Buffalo rebounds, they say this is perfect timing to continue their shared passion and bring the music back in full swing.

“As the city opens back up I’m hoping to collaborate with with more people, get out there more,” said Dunston.

The trio already has bookings into 2022. They encourage people to reach out to them on social media so they can get in front of bigger crowds and show WNY that what makes this trio special is their bond as siblings.

“I’ve played with a lot of people, but it’s nothing like playing with the people that lived in the same house as you and you grew up with, it’s a comfortable feeling. More opportunities are opening up so it’s just like..why stop?” said Jaliyah.

Vibrant Strings Facebook

Vibrant Strings Instagram

For bookings, contact 716-444-0466.