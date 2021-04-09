Level up your selfie game: 'Selfie WRLD' coming to Boulevard Mall next month

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you a selfie lover or a selfie struggler? Either way, there's a new museum coming to the Boulevard Mall just for you.

"We always said there’s nothing like this in Buffalo, it’s always in bigger cities, so we thought it’d be great to bring here and give people something to do," said Kelly Burke of Amherst, Co-Owner.

It's a selfie museum with 20 different backdrops and interactive photo opportunities.

"You’ll just go from room to room, we do provide a ring light for you, you can bring just your camera phone, an actual camera or even a photographer just to up your selfie game," said Jennifer Lynch of Williamsville, Co-Owner.

There are 25 locations around the country. You'll get to see some local staples at the Buffalo location with Bills Mafia and Buffalove backgrounds.

Over the years, developers have been trying to revamp the mall, the hope is that Selfie WRLD will bring in new shoppers of all ages.

“It will be great because a lot of kids will be out of school, it’s something fun to do on a rainy day," said Burke.

Taylor Epps New business hopes to bring fresh faces to the Boulevard Mall

The pair of friends knew this would be the perfect spot, they both grew up coming to the Boulevard Mall.

"I still continue to come here, it’s a general location for everyone to come and check out our spot," said Lynch.

When you’re walking around the room in Selfie WRLD, you’ll have to wear your mask, but each booth will be 8x8, so you’ll have plenty of space to take your selfie mask free.

Prices will range from $20-25 for adults and $12-15 for kids, which will get you one hour inside the museum.

"We’ll also be doing private parties, birthday parties or your own private get together for girls night, so we’ll have a special area set for you to rent out the whole space to yourself for a couple hours," said Burke.

They'll also be switching out the booths from time to time so you can come back and get an entirely new experience. Or if you want a bunch of different photos in one day, they have a dressing room inside so you can bring your entire wardrobe and switch it up.

They’re still working on the inside, but the goal is to have a grand opening by early May. Follow them on social media for updates along the way.

Selfie WRLD Instagram

Selfie WRLD Facebook