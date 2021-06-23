Extensions for expired New York State driver's licenses and permits coming to an end

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The extensions previously issued for expired New York State driver's licenses and permits are coming to an end, according to Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski.

If your driver's license or permit expired March 1, 2020 or after you were given an extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Governor Cuomo announcing the expiration of the state of emergency on Thursday, the extensions will end.

Beginning Thursday driver's licenses or permits that expired March 1, 2020 or after and have not been renewed will no longer be considered valid.

“We have cleared up much of the backlog in previous months, but for those who still have an expired license or permit, beginning tomorrow they will no longer be considered valid by New York State,” said Jastrzemski.

You can find information on the New York State DMV website here.