Darien Lake no longer requiring reservations, dropping other COVID-19 restrictions effective Friday

Posted at 9:20 AM, Jun 18, 2021
DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced Friday that it was updating its COVID-19 restrictions and guidance, three days after New York State lifted most of its restrictions.

Effective Friday, the theme park will no longer require:

  • theme park reservations
  • temperature checks
  • social distancing

However, guests and staff who are not fully vaccinated still have some restrictions. They must follow social distancing guidelines, or wear a mask if they are unable to do so.

Darien Lake reopened for the season on May 21. Find out more about the park here.

