Celebrating Dyngus Day and 126 years at the Adam Mickiewicz Library

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We all know Dyngus Day as a day full of shoulder to shoulder celebration, especially at the Adam Mickiewicz Library on Fillmore Street in Buffalo.

"Dyngus Day here at the Adam Mickiewicz Library is one of the most authentic Dyngus Days you can have here in the neighborhood," said DJ Red, Board Member.

They pack this entire building from front to back and have a tent outside. In 2020, they were supposed to celebrate 125 years.

"Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds all day long, this year with the pandemic, obviously it’s a different experience," said Lisa Lewandowski-Stoll, Board Member.

This year for 126 years—numbers are limited, all tickets are pre-sale and everyone will be sitting down. But it's still a party.

"And then there's an outdoor segment where we are open air under a big tent, vendors are coming to join us, but it’s socially distant, masks are required," said Lewandowski-Stoll.

Last year’s celebration would've been a milestone.

"Last year we celebrated 125 years here, 125 years of Polish culture here in the East Side of Buffalo. We are one of the exclusive places that’s continued Dyngus Day on after Dyngus Day was starting to fall off,” said Jacob Jaskula, Board Member.

Unfortunately, they couldn't celebrate. Instead they spent the past year renovating the library and preparing to celebrate this year.

"A lot of people are looking to get out, have some fun, we’re getting back to the business of the library and Polish traditions," said Mark Lewandowski.

The party starts at about noon today and will last until about 10pm. Most of the tickets are sold out, but if you’re looking to get in last minute, you cant try giving them a call at (716) 847-0839.