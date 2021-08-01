What increased job resignations mean for the economy

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Alexa Zappia’s living her dream as a casting associate producer.

“I’ve worked on a bunch of shows. Don’t Forget the Lyrics, the Hustler,” she explained.

The entertainment industry is a new line of work for the 24-year-old from Williamsville. She only recently decided to leave her job as a sixth grade english teacher. “My plan was to continue with that and life had other plans, I guess.”

Alexa is not alone. A record four million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the Labor Department. Many said they were in search of more money, more flexibility and more happiness.

Lauren Lewis is partner of the local recruiting company, Staff Buffalo. She said while some are still weary of leaving their current position, over all, the local labor market mirrors national trends. She said many are seeking a job with work from home flexibility.

“I think it’s become really important to working parents is having that flexibility is they’re not feeling as stressed out managing everything they’ve got going on in their lives in the middle of a pandemic.”

There’s also a financial incentive. a recent “flexjobs” survey shows the average remote worker saves $4,000 per year by not spending money on gas, coffee, lunches and more clothes for their wardrobe.

Tony Ogorek is Founder and President of Ogorek Wealth Management. He said the pandemic has created a shift in what a work day should look like. “We’ve had sort of an outmoded approach to work and that was we measured work by the time that I could imprison you.”

That’s why remote flexibility has become a major reason for job resignations. Ogorek said the resignations show strength in the economy. “During times of confidence in the economy, people feel they have the ability to move around.”

In Alexa’s case, she said she passionate about her new profession. The hybrid work schedule is an added perk.

“I’m so excited to know that this is where I’m supposed to be.”

