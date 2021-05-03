Walden Galleria to begin phased expansion of operating hours

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced it will begin a phased expansion of its hours of operation beginning May 7.

Phase 1 begins May 7 and the hours of operation will be:

Monday – Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (no change)

Phase 2 begins June 28 and the hours of operation will be:

Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (no change)

“Given the steady increases in traffic we are seeing at Walden Galleria, combined with increased vaccination rollout, the re-opening of movie theatres and pent-up customer demand for more venues to be open earlier and later in the day, we are excited to begin ramping back to regular operating hours in the coming days,” said Alex Corbelli, Marketing Director at Walden Galleria.

Walden Galleria says the expansion of operating hours will create available open positions, you can review current job openings here.