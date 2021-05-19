Walden Galleria no longer requiring masks for those who are fully vaccinated

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced updated mask guidance in accordance with the CDC and New York State's updated guidance.

Beginning today shoppers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask. Those who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear a mask.

Walden Galleria says masks are still strongly encouraged for all guests as individual venue rules may differ.

"We are very pleased that the State of New York and the surrounding region continue to make progress rebounding from the pandemic. Hats off to all those who have done their part in bringing the difficulties of the past 15 months closer to an end and to all of our guests who have been fully vaccinated," a release says.