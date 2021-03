WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A ninth grader from Williamsville South was a big winner in a documentary contest conducted by C-SPAN!

Theo Poulin won the grand prize of $5,000 in the 2021 C-SPAN StudentCam Competition for his documentary “Trust Fall.”

Theo's documentary was one of over 2,300 films submitted during this year's competition where the theme was, “Explore the issues you want the president and new Congress to address in 2021.”

"Trust Fall," will air nationally on C-SPAN on April 21st.