Western New York budget vote results: Check whether your school district's budget passed or failed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers voted on their school districts' budgets on Tuesday. 7 Eyewitness News is updating results as they come in. If your district is blank, it is because results have not been updated yet. Check back later, as this list will continue to be updated throughout the evening and into the morning.

Albion Central School District: Budget passed - 582 YES and 73 NO

Alden Central: Budget passed - 320 YES and 153 NO

Alexander Central School District: Budget passed - 248 YES and 161 NO

Allegany-Limestone Central School: Budget passed - 129 YES and 6 NO

Akron Central: Budget passed - 331 YES and 81 NO

Amherst Central: Budget passed - 401 YES and 130 NO

Andover Central:

Barker Central School District:

Batavia City School District: Budget passed - 490 YES and 104 NO

Belfast Central:

Bolivar-Richburg Central:

Brocton Central School District:

Byron-Bergen Central: Budget passed - 242 YES and 69 NO

Cassadaga Valley Central School District: Budget passed - 87 YES and 29 NO

Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District:

Chautauqua Lake Central:

Cheektowaga Central: Budget passed - 356 YES and 105 NO

Cheektowaga-Maryvale:

Cheektowaga-Sloan: Budget passed - 227 YES and 88 NO

Clarence Central: Budget passed - 1827 YES and 669 NO

Cleveland Hill UFSD: Budget passed - 96 YES and 28 NO

Clymer: Budget passed - 142 YES and 34 NO

Cuba-Rushford Central School District:

Depew Schools: Budget passed - 225 YES and 179 NO

East Aurora UFSD: Budget passed - 990 YES and 456 NO

Falconer Central: Budget passed - 99 YES and 16 NO

Franklinville Central School District: Budget passed - 137 YES and 42 NO

Fredonia Central:

Friendship Central School District: Budget passed - 48 YES and 4 NO

Frontier Central School District: Budget passed - 562 YES - 310 NO

Grand Island Central:

Gowanda:

Hamburg Central: Budget passed - 572 YES and 262 NO

Hinsdale: Budget passed - 82 YES and 32 NO

Holland Central:

Holley CSD: Budget passed - 359 YES and 137 NO

Jamestown Public Schools: Budget passed - 585 YES and 92 NO

Kendall Central: Budget passed - 171 YES and 70 NO

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda: Budget passed - 1636 YES and 478 NO

Lackawanna: Budget passed - 832 YES and 520 NO

Lake Shore Central: Budget passed - 584 YES and 261 NO

Lancaster Schools: Budget passed - 1076 YES and 349 NO

Le Roy Central: Budget passed - 396 YES and 124 NO

Letchworth Central: Budget passed - 154 YES and 36 NO

Lewiston-Porter Central: Budget passed - 400 YES and 155 NO

Lockport City School District: Budget passed - 436 YES and 161 NO

Lyndonville Central School District: Budget passed - 97 YES and 21 NO

Medina Central School District:

Newfane Central School District: Budget passed - 300 YES and 105 NO

Niagara Falls City Schools:

North Collins Central: Budget passed - 76 YES and 51 NO

North Tonawanda City School District: Budget passed - 435 YES and 114 NO`

Olean City School District: Budget passed - 506 YES and 83 NO

Orchard Park Central: Budget passed - 1202 YES and 445 NO

Panama Central School District: Budget passed - 123 YES and 20 NO

Pembroke Central School District:

Pine Valley Central:

Pioneer Central:

Portville Central School District: Budget passed - 161 YES and 27 NO

Randolph Central School District: Budget passed - 136 YES and 8 NO

Royalton-Hartland Central School District: Budget passed - 166 YES and 51 NO

Salamanca City Central: Budget passed - 123 YES and 23 NO

Scio Central School District:

Sherman Central:

Silver Creek Central School District:

Southwestern Central:

Springville-Griffith Institute CSD: Budget passed - 229 YES and 126 NO

Starpoint Central School District: Budget passed - 451 YES and 131 NO

Sweet Home Central: Budget passed - 530 YES and 137 NO

Tonawanda City School District: Budget passed - 380 YES and 119 NO

Warsaw Central: Budget passed - 158 YES and 50 NO

Wellsville Central: Budget passed - 222 YES and 36 NO

West Seneca Central: Budget passed - 1252 YES and 473 NO

West Valley Central:

Westfield:

Whitesville School District: Budget passed - 50 YES and 5 NO

Williamsville Central: Budget passed - 2872 YES and 1161 NO

Wilson Central School District:

Wyoming Central: Budget passed - 72 YES and 30 NO

