West Seneca kindergartners, first graders moving to in-person learning four days a week

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Central School District is bringing some of their youngest students back to the classroom.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians in the district, Superintendent Matthew Bystrak says all kindergartners and first graders in the hybrid learning program will move to in-person learning four days a week beginning on March 22. The district says Wednesday will remain a virtual learning day.

Students who are remaining fully remote will be assigned new teachers. Fully remote students whose families would like to return to in-person learning can request to do so through the student's principal. The district says decisions will depend on the availability of space.

Students are required to keep six feet of social distancing, wear face masks and wash their hands often.