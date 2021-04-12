Updated guidance for proms, balls released by New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monday, New York State released updated guidance for proms and balls as well as graduation and commencement ceremonies. You can find the graduation and commencement ceremonies guidance here.

The state says as of June 1 end of academic year social gatherings organized by educational institutions, such as proms and balls, will be allowed with limited capacity and further restrictions in place.

The capacity will be dependent on the capacity of the venue. The venues and organizers must follow the state's guidelines including requiring face masks, social distancing, health screenings and collection of contact tracing information. You can find the detailed guidance here.

The state says for events that exceed the social gathering limits of 100 people indoors or 200 people outdoors, the organizers and venues must notify the local health department and require attendees to show proof of a recent negative test result or proof of completed immunization prior to entry.

Outdoor Events:



Large-scale ceremonies of over 500 people at outdoor venues will be limited to 20 percent of capacity, applicable to venues with a total capacity of 2,500 or more.

Medium-scale ceremonies of 201-500 people at outdoor venues will be limited to 33 percent of capacity.

Small-scale ceremonies of up to 200 people or 2 attendees per student at outdoor venues will be limited to 50 percent of capacity. Proof of recent negative test result or proof of completed immunization is optional.

Indoor Events:



Large-scale ceremonies of over 150 people at indoor venues will be limited to 10 percent of capacity, applicable to venues with a total capacity of 1,500 or more.

Medium-scale ceremonies of 101-150 people at indoor venues will be limited to 33 percent of capacity.

Small-scale ceremonies of up to 100 people or 2 attendees per student at indoor venues will be limited to 50 percent of capacity. Proof of recent negative test result or proof of completed immunization is optional.

The state says proms and balls that involve eating and/or dancing, no matter the venue, must comply with the above venue and capacity restrictions and the further restrictions below.