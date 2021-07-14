Watch

Trocaire College to require COVID-19 vaccinations for fall semester

Trocaire College location in Williamsville.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jul 14, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trocaire College announced Wednesday a requirement for all students, faculty, staff and non-Trocaire service providers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the start of the fall 2021 semester.

The college says all will be required to submit proof of vaccination or a request for a medical or religious accommodation.

“This decision was made with the best interest of our Trocaire College community in mind and was not made lightly. Our status as a major educator of healthcare professionals in the Buffalo-Niagara region means it is our duty to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the community at large,” said Bassam M. Deeb, Ph.D., president of Trocaire College. “Requiring a COVID-19 vaccine, which has been proven safe and highly effective, is the best way to ensure a safe educational environment for all.”

According to the college, it is planning to bring back many on-campus seated classes for the fall semester and requiring vaccinations allows for the revision of the safety precautions that have been followed throughout the pandemic.

