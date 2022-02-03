Watch

Schools superintendents in Erie, Niagara Co. ask governor for timeline on ending masking in schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association sent a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul asking for a timeline on ending masking in schools ahead of its expiration date on February 21.

The letter signed by superintendents from 38 school districts across Erie and Niagara counties, asks the governor to provide a timeline in order to, "give students, parents, and families advance notice when districts have the opportunity to exercise discretion about mask use."

Superintendents in Genesee and Orleans counties also issued a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul asking that control be returned to individual districts on issues such as masking.

You can read the letter from Erie and Niagara counties below.

