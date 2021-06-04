New York to alter mask guidelines for schools Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York announced it plans to alter mask guidelines for schools on Monday.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker issued a letter to CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky about the state's concern over the consistency of the CDC guidance on mask wearing between schools and summer camps.

For K-12 schools the CDC currently recommends a requirement for “consistent and correct use of well-fitting face masks with proper filtration by all students, teachers, and staff". Zucker says it does not make a distinction between indoors versus outdoors and does not address those who are vaccinated.

For summer camps the CDC currently strongly encourages indoor mask use for those who are not fully vaccinated and says no matter vaccination status, masks are not needed outdoors. Although masks are encouraged outdoors and in certain higher-risk circumstances for those who are not fully vaccinated. The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

Zucker says many camps take place on school grounds and serve school-age children. The end of the school year and youth camp season both occur in June which is why the state plans to align mask guidelines for schools and youth camps Monday.

"If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible. We plan to make this guidance effective on Monday June 7," the letter says.

The new guidelines are listed below: