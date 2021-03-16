Higher educational institutions in WNY to receive $173 million in American Rescue Plan funding

Universities and higher education institutions across Erie and Niagara counties can expect to receive $172.7 million dollars as part of the American Rescue Plan.

According to a release from Congressman Brian Higgins, at least half of that money will need to be dedicated directly to students for emergency financial aid to help prevent hunger, homelessness, or other hardships.

“The pandemic has challenged college students and institutions which are traditionally designed to bring people together in living and learning communities," said Higgins. "Struggling college students are running up against new financial and educational hurdles. The American Rescue Plan will help to ease the financial burden created by COVID and keep students on track to receive their degree.”

Below is a breakdown of estimates for Western New York:

Institution of Higher Education Total Allocation Minimum Amount Dedicated to Students Canisius College $6,108,000 $3,054,000 Daemen College $5,221,000 $2,610,500 D’Youville College $5,240,000 $2,620,000 Erie 1 BOCES $1,524,000 $762,000 Erie 2 ‐ Chautauqua ‐ Cattaraugus BOCES $902,000 $451,000 Erie Community College $25,390,000 $12,695,000 Hilbert College $2,331,000 $1,165,500 Medaille College $6,510,000 $3,255,000 Niagara University $7,103,000 $3,551,500 Niagara County Community College $12,359,000 $6,179,500 University at Buffalo $63,486,000 $31,743,000 Buffalo State College $30,077,000 $15,038,500 Trocaire College $4,130,000 $2,065,000 Villa Maria College $2,325,000 $1,162,500 TOTAL $172,706,000 $86,353,000

The American Rescue Plan includes about $40 billion for higher education across the country.