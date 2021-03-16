Menu

Higher educational institutions in WNY to receive $173 million in American Rescue Plan funding

More than $93 million will be allocated for the University at Buffalo, Buffalo State College
Posted at 9:34 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 09:36:53-04

Universities and higher education institutions across Erie and Niagara counties can expect to receive $172.7 million dollars as part of the American Rescue Plan.

According to a release from Congressman Brian Higgins, at least half of that money will need to be dedicated directly to students for emergency financial aid to help prevent hunger, homelessness, or other hardships.

“The pandemic has challenged college students and institutions which are traditionally designed to bring people together in living and learning communities," said Higgins. "Struggling college students are running up against new financial and educational hurdles. The American Rescue Plan will help to ease the financial burden created by COVID and keep students on track to receive their degree.”

Below is a breakdown of estimates for Western New York:

Institution of Higher EducationTotal AllocationMinimum Amount Dedicated to Students
Canisius College

$6,108,000

$3,054,000

Daemen College$5,221,000$2,610,500
D’Youville College

$5,240,000

$2,620,000

Erie 1 BOCES$1,524,000$762,000
Erie 2 ‐ Chautauqua ‐ Cattaraugus BOCES$902,000$451,000
Erie Community College$25,390,000$12,695,000
Hilbert College$2,331,000$1,165,500
Medaille College

$6,510,000

$3,255,000
Niagara University$7,103,000$3,551,500
Niagara County Community College$12,359,000$6,179,500
University at Buffalo

$63,486,000

$31,743,000
Buffalo State College$30,077,000$15,038,500
Trocaire College$4,130,000$2,065,000
Villa Maria College$2,325,000

$1,162,500

TOTAL$172,706,000$86,353,000

The American Rescue Plan includes about $40 billion for higher education across the country.

