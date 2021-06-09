Here are the summer school plans for Buffalo Public Schools and Say Yes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools and Say Yes have released their plans for holding summer school sessions which will begin July 12.

During a Buffalo Board of Education meeting, the district announced that summer school through Say Yes will take place during a six-week period every Monday through Friday between July 12 and August 20.

Say Yes will have 32 sites for students, 19 of them will be for seven-hour days, while 13 sites will hold four-hour days.

These programs will include social and emotional learning and physical activity in addition to academics.

The teacher to student ratio will be one teacher per 25 students.

The sites will be at the following locations

For Say Yes, the same health and safety protocols from during the school year will remain in place, and teachers and students will be required to wear masks.

Administrators did say they are reviewing a mask policy for releasing additional guidance within the coming weeks.

So far 28 of 32 sites are full and over 1,500 students have registered.

Buffalo Public Schools will hold a summer school program for students between pre-K and sixth grade from July 12 to August 6 which will include a mix of in-person and remote learning.

The district is also holding a summer school program for students between grades nine and 12 at all district high schools from July 12 to August 20.

The district will also hold an extended school year program for students with disabilities between July 6 and August 13.

Buffalo Schools plans on holding two multilingual programs as well.

The Buffalo Schools' summer program will also have arts enrichment and athletics programs for students.

The district also says like Say Yes it will follow all current health and safety guidelines which they say are expected to be updated.