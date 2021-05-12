Hamburg Central Middle School/High School return to full in-person learning on Thursday, May 20

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg Central Middle School and Hamburg High School will return to full in-person learning starting on Thursday, May 20.

In a letter sent out to families and staff of Hamburg Schools on Wednesday, Superintendent Michael Cornell says this change comes from a change in guidance from the New York State Department of Health which allows for social distancing to be reduced from six feet to three feet if rate of community infection in a county is below 100 cases per 100,000.

The superintendent says the district would make changes if the infection rate is higher than 100 cases per 100,000.

The district also says that updated bus information for all students who are currently using district transportation will be sent out once it is available.

You can read the full letter by clicking here.