Fully vaccinated students at UB no longer need to wear masks, social distance this fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students at the University at Buffalo who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer need to wear masks or social distance in classrooms this fall.

According to updated guidance from the school, the change was made last week by the State University of New York and goes into effect immediately at the University at Buffalo.

This follows earlier guidance that lifted masking and distancing requirements for vaccinated students and employees in most indoor and outdoor campus settings, including in classrooms and studios, research labs, offices, residence halls, recreation spaces and dining areas.

Students who are not fully vaccinated will need a mask in all indoor and outdoor locations on UB’s campuses, with the exception of in their personal residence hall rooms, personal workstations or while eating in university dining areas.