ECDOH announces test-to-stay pilot program with Grand Island Central School District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced a test-to-stay pilot program with the Grand Island Central School District.

According to the ECDOH, it met with superintendents from Erie 1 BOCES, Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES and the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association in November to present a test-to-stay program opportunity.

A list of school districts that met a series of criteria that would make them a good candidate for a pilot program was then compiled. The criteria included:



Sufficient number of active COVID-19 cases;

Student population that would yield a solid set of data;

The ability to offer COVID-19 testing through a Limited Service License.

ECDOH said it approached the Grand Island Central School District as a candidate and superintendent Dr. Brian Graham and the Grand Island CSD Board of Education agreed to it.

Superintendent feedback was instrumental in moving this Test to Stay program forward. This approach will require a substantial investment of time and resources from our department and individual schools and administrators. To do it right, we have to find out what works, how we can improve, and what our schools can expect. And with more than two dozen school districts, dozens of private schools and more than 130,000 k-12 students in Erie County, a countywide launch is simply not feasible. A pilot program is the best first step forward. - ECDOH Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein

The test-to-stay pilot program will begin as an option for the district's k-12 students on December 6. Buffalo Homecare, Inc. has been contracted by the district to provide staff for testing and data entry.

We are very pleased to participate in the Test to Stay program pilot. For our students who are identified as a close contact to a person who is positive with Covid-19, the Test to Stay strategy will maximize time learning in the classroom; provide important social, nutritional and mental health supports; and, maintain routines for families who struggle with child care and transportation. - superintendent Graham

"Broadly, in a school using TTS, k-12 students who are not fully vaccinated and close contacts of a COVID-19 case from a school exposure would have a rapid COVID-19 test before each school day as part of a modified quarantine. Students with a household exposure would not be eligible, nor would school staff. The student would attend school that day if their test result was negative. A positive test result would mean the student is excluded from school and placed in isolation at home," ECDOH explained.

COVID-19 antigen tests will be provided using resources from an $18 million federal grant that has been allocated for school testing and vaccination, according to the ECDOH.