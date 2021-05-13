David Lilleck unanimously appointed as new superintendent for Orchard Park Central Schools

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orchard Park Central School District announced on Thursday that it has unanimously appointed David Lilleck as the district's new superintendent.

“I am incredibly honored, humbled, and excited to become the next Superintendent of Orchard Park Central School District. Orchard Park is the community I have chosen to live and raise my family in. My daughter graduated from OPHS in 2019, and my sons are freshmen at OPHS. I think that being a member of this community will be a significant benefit in my new role as superintendent,” Lilleck said. “Having experience working for the district, coupled with the experience as a parent in the district, gives me a unique perspective on our strengths and areas we need to continue to grow. Most importantly is the fact that I believe I have built strong relationships and a foundation of trust with all of our constituent groups.”

Lilleck has been an administrator within Orchard Park Central Schools since 2007, previously serving as a social studies teacher at Grand Island High School.

Within Orchard Park Central Schools Lilleck has held the following positions



House III Principal at Orchard Park High School

Assistant Athletic Director

Universal Pre-K Co-Coordinator

Middle School Principal

Assistant Superintendent/Executive Director for Personnel & Pupil Services

“Mr. Lilleck has the qualities and characteristics necessary in a superintendent,” said Dr. Christine Gray Tinnesz, Orchard Park Board of Education president. “The Board of Education looks forward to supporting Mr. Lilleck and working together to support an atmosphere of excellence and accountability. The Board would also like to thank Dr. David O’Rourke, District Superintendent at Erie 2 BOCES who led us in our Superintendent Search.”

Lilleck will replace Matthew McGarrity who has served as superintendent since 2010 and will retire at the end of the school year.

Lilleck will begin his position as superintendent on July 1.