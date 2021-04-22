Daemen College and SUNY Erie Community College to offer dual admission program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting this fall, Daemen College and SUNY Erie Community College will offer a unique and affordable dual admission program.

"We just thought that this was the best of all worlds. To leverage the strength of Daemen College for a four-year degree, to leverage the accessibility and affordability of SUNY Erie for a two-year degree," said Dr. Greg Nayor, VP for Strategic Initiatives at Daemen College.

It gives qualified SUNY Erie students the opportunity to use Daemen resources before they transfer to the institution and complete their degree.

"To be able to give students who are interested in getting a degree, but maybe want to build their way into a four-year program, or maybe weren't as successful in high school as they could have been, to earn their way in while still getting a college experience," said Dr. Nayor.

This program allows students to pay community college rates for two years, transfer to Daemen, and get a four-year degree in the same amount of time.

"The total tuition and fees to attend Erie Community College for an entire year is $5,574. That is drastically different than many other colleges, especially private colleges," said Dr. Doug Scheidt, SUNY Erie Provost and Executive VP.

The 2+2 plan means students would receive dual advising, live on-campus at Daemen - while taking classes at SUNY Erie, and use campus facilities.

"About 70 percent of our students at Erie come to the college with an intent to transfer to a four-year institution," said Dr. Scheidt.

Dr. Nayor said this program will help increase the school's transfer population and enrollment.

Because of the pandemic he says enrollment dipped one percent, or about 30 students.

SUNY Erie has had several similar programs, like the Cat to Bengal program with Buff State.

This dual program gives more benefits to students.