Buffalo Public Schools to remain remote Thursday and Friday, return to in-person learning Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District provided an update at the board of education meeting Wednesday after the district was hit with a ransomware attack Friday.

District officials announced students will remain fully remote Thursday and Friday and return to in-person learning Monday, March 22.

Upon the return of students on Monday, the district will enter phase 2 of its in-person return which includes students in 3rd, 4th, 9th and 11th grades in addition to the students in phase 1.