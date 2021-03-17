Menu

Buffalo Public Schools to remain remote Thursday and Friday, return to in-person learning Monday

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 7:34 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 19:35:14-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District provided an update at the board of education meeting Wednesday after the district was hit with a ransomware attack Friday.

District officials announced students will remain fully remote Thursday and Friday and return to in-person learning Monday, March 22.

Upon the return of students on Monday, the district will enter phase 2 of its in-person return which includes students in 3rd, 4th, 9th and 11th grades in addition to the students in phase 1.

