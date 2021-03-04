Buffalo Public Schools to bring back additional students for in-person learning March 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — During a virtual meeting Wednesday evening, the Buffalo Board of Education says they are on track to bring additional students back to the classroom.

Phase two for in-person learning for Buffalo Public Schools is tentatively set for March 15.

According to the board, some elementary schools are expected to bring back grade levels three and four, while secondary schools are expected to bring back grades nine and 11. Some schools will be bringing back different grade level students based on data and needs of students.

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says planning is ongoing and the return to in-person learning needs to continue to be done in phases.

All school facilities continue to be clean and sanitized.

Transportation for additional students is also being addressed, while following COVID-19 guidelines.

