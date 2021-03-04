Menu

Watch

The Rebound Buffalo

Actions

Buffalo Public Schools to bring back additional students for in-person learning March 15

items.[0].image.alt
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Buffalo Public Schools
Buffalo Public Schools
Posted at 9:39 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 21:39:25-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — During a virtual meeting Wednesday evening, the Buffalo Board of Education says they are on track to bring additional students back to the classroom.

Phase two for in-person learning for Buffalo Public Schools is tentatively set for March 15.

According to the board, some elementary schools are expected to bring back grade levels three and four, while secondary schools are expected to bring back grades nine and 11. Some schools will be bringing back different grade level students based on data and needs of students.

Buffalo Board of Education Meeting, March 3, 2021

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says planning is ongoing and the return to in-person learning needs to continue to be done in phases.

All school facilities continue to be clean and sanitized.

Transportation for additional students is also being addressed, while following COVID-19 guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources