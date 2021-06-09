Buffalo Public Schools remove mask requirement for outdoor activities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools announced an update to its mask guidance following updated mask guidance from the New York State Department of Health Monday.
BPS says masks may be eliminated for outdoor recess, outdoor physical education classes and all outdoor athletic events. All staff, students and visitors must continue to wear masks and social distance indoors.
In the weeks ahead, we will reexamine how we conduct our in-school COVID testing strategy to reflect the lower overall community spread. We will continue to conduct rapid antigen testing for those who are symptomatic.
We will monitor our safety protocols and cases through the remainder of the school year. I will issue safety directives for summer school in the next week or two.
Thank you for your full cooperation on this important safety and equity matter for all of our children, families and staff
- Buffalo Public Schools Superintended Dr. Kriner Cash