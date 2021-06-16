Buffalo Public Schools: In-person instruction five days per week expected in fall for all students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District announced Wednesday it is the district's expectation that all students from Pre-K to 12th grade will return to in-person instruction five days per week beginning September 8.

The district says the return to in-person instruction five days per week will follow appropriate Center for Disease Control and New York State Department of Health guidelines. The announcement was made now to allow to plan and prepare for the coming school year.

"Over the summer, District staff will work tirelessly to ensure your child returns to an intellectually and culturally rich building atmosphere that is safe and welcoming," a release says.

Parents or caregivers new to the district can click here for information on registering and enrolling your child.

According to the district, all children will automatically be enrolled in full-time, in-person instruction five days per week and remote instruction will only be offered to students with an eligible medical exemption after consultation with medical professionals and district staff.

To request remote instruction for the 2021-2022 school year you must provide the following information and you will be notified whether or not it has been approved:

Medical documentation dated after July 1st 2021, on a physician’s letterhead, signed by a medical professional

Requests must be emailed to medicalexemptions@buffaloschools.org or submitted vis U.S. mail to Dr. Sharon Brown, Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services; 427 City Hall, Buffalo, N.Y. 14202