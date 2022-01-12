Watch

16 Erie County school districts, 11 private schools to participate in test-to-stay

WKBW
Test To Stay sign at Grand Island Schools.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 16:36:56-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health says 16 Erie County school districts and 11 private schools will participate in the county's test-to-stay program.

The program will allow students, who would otherwise be subject to quarantine, at qualifying P-12 schools to attend classes following an in-school COVID-19 exposure, as long as they remain symptom free.

The following districts and schools are participating in test-to-stay

  • Akron Central School District
  • Alden Central School District
  • Amherst Central School District
  • Clarence Central School District
  • Cleveland Hill UFSD
  • Eden Central School District
  • Erie 1 BOCES
  • Frontier Central School District
  • Iroquois Central School District
  • Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda UFSD
  • Lackawanna City School District
  • Lancaster Central School District
  • Sweet Home Central School District
  • Tonawanda City Schools
  • Williamsville Central School District
  • West Seneca Central School District
  • Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School
  • Buffalo Seminary
  • Canisius High School
  • Christian Central Academy
  • Mount Mercy Academy
  • Nardin Academy
  • The Park School of Buffalo
  • Sacred Heart Academy
  • St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute
  • South Buffalo Charter School
  • Tapestry Charter School

The health department expects more districts and schools to participate at a later date.

