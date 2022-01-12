16 Erie County school districts, 11 private schools to participate in test-to-stay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health says 16 Erie County school districts and 11 private schools will participate in the county's test-to-stay program.

The program will allow students, who would otherwise be subject to quarantine, at qualifying P-12 schools to attend classes following an in-school COVID-19 exposure, as long as they remain symptom free.

The following districts and schools are participating in test-to-stay



Akron Central School District

Alden Central School District

Amherst Central School District

Clarence Central School District

Cleveland Hill UFSD

Eden Central School District

Erie 1 BOCES

Frontier Central School District

Iroquois Central School District

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda UFSD

Lackawanna City School District

Lancaster Central School District

Sweet Home Central School District

Tonawanda City Schools

Williamsville Central School District

West Seneca Central School District

Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School

Buffalo Seminary

Canisius High School

Christian Central Academy

Mount Mercy Academy

Nardin Academy

The Park School of Buffalo

Sacred Heart Academy

St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute

South Buffalo Charter School

Tapestry Charter School

The health department expects more districts and schools to participate at a later date.