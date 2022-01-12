16 Erie County school districts, 11 private schools to participate in test-to-stay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health says 16 Erie County school districts and 11 private schools will participate in the county's test-to-stay program.
The program will allow students, who would otherwise be subject to quarantine, at qualifying P-12 schools to attend classes following an in-school COVID-19 exposure, as long as they remain symptom free.
The following districts and schools are participating in test-to-stay
- Akron Central School District
- Alden Central School District
- Amherst Central School District
- Clarence Central School District
- Cleveland Hill UFSD
- Eden Central School District
- Erie 1 BOCES
- Frontier Central School District
- Iroquois Central School District
- Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda UFSD
- Lackawanna City School District
- Lancaster Central School District
- Sweet Home Central School District
- Tonawanda City Schools
- Williamsville Central School District
- West Seneca Central School District
- Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School
- Buffalo Seminary
- Canisius High School
- Christian Central Academy
- Mount Mercy Academy
- Nardin Academy
- The Park School of Buffalo
- Sacred Heart Academy
- St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute
- South Buffalo Charter School
- Tapestry Charter School
The health department expects more districts and schools to participate at a later date.