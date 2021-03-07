Restaurants outside New York City to reopen at 75 percent capacity on March 19

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that restaurants outside of New York City will reopen at 75 percent capacity on March 19th.

Restaurants have previously been capped at 50 percent outside of New York City.

The governor mentioned that under new law passed by the New York State legislature, lawmakers have five days to review the governor's decision and can rescind it if they disagree.

In January, restaurants inside orange zones, which included Erie County at the time, were allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity.