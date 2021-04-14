Restaurant curfew extended from 11 p.m. to midnight effective Monday

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that restaurants and bars can stay open until midnight effective Monday, April 19th.

The governor also announced that the curfew for catered events has been extended from midnight to 1 a.m. also effective Monday, April 19th.

This follows an announcement last week from an appellate division court which said that restaurants and bars that sued the state would have to return to their 11 p.m. curfew.

Restaurants have been open until 11 p.m. since Valentine's Day.