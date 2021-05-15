Watch

Report: Canadian government beginning work on reopening U.S.-Canada border

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, the Canadian government said that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Posted at 10:02 AM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 10:02:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A report from Bloomberg News says that the Canadian government is holding internal discussions about plans to reopen the United States-Canada border to non-essential travel.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 and is still closed until at least May 21.

"There is absolutely no reason why the U.S.-Canadian border can't open to those who have been vaccinated both on the U.S. side and the Canadian side," said Rep. Brian Higgins (N.Y.-26).

"We are two countries but really one region, we are a regional economic block that has been suffering, in terms of tourism and families," said Rep. Chris Jacobs (N.Y.-27).

According to Bloomberg, over one-third of Canadians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and over 45 percent of all Americans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the state's COVID-19 tracker, almost half of New Yorkers have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and over half of all Erie County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

You can read the full report from Bloomberg News by clicking here.

