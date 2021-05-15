Report: Canadian government beginning work on reopening U.S.-Canada border

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A report from Bloomberg News says that the Canadian government is holding internal discussions about plans to reopen the United States-Canada border to non-essential travel.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 and is still closed until at least May 21.

"There is absolutely no reason why the U.S.-Canadian border can't open to those who have been vaccinated both on the U.S. side and the Canadian side," said Rep. Brian Higgins (N.Y.-26).

"We are two countries but really one region, we are a regional economic block that has been suffering, in terms of tourism and families," said Rep. Chris Jacobs (N.Y.-27).

According to Bloomberg, over one-third of Canadians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and over 45 percent of all Americans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the state's COVID-19 tracker, almost half of New Yorkers have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and over half of all Erie County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

You can read the full report from Bloomberg News by clicking here.