Popular Lockport restaurant re-opens after pandemic forced it to shut down

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — COVID-19 forced a community staple to close last year. The restaurant stayed empty until new owners brought it back to life.

It was exciting news for Kim Hailey and Corey Lloyd, who decided to have lunch at the South Transit BBQ & Grill Monday.

"I live right around the corner, and I was thrilled that something else was opening. My son saw it, asked to come and here we are today," said Hailey.

"The food's really good and we'll definitely be returning," said Lloyd.

"The owners before us served wonderful breakfast and lunch, they were the spot to go to in Lockport. So when this place closed everyone, just like the whole community, we were upset," said Victoria Davis, Owner of South Transit BBQ & Grill.

The new owners used to come here all the time and enjoy a meal, but when the restaurant closed down they realized they had to do something to help.

"Something told us we should pull the trigger so we decided to kind of embark in a new endeavor. We actually own an auto repair shop down the road, so we're not food people we're just regular people trying to make a dream happen," said Davis.

And one thing they're proud of is how fresh their meat is, and they've only been open for a week.