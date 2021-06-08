NYS extends ‘alcohol-to-go’ to July 5, NYS Restaurant Association calls for it to be permanent

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — On June 5 New York State announced "alcohol-to-go" and other pandemic-related measures were extended 30 days to July 5.

NEW: alcohol to go and other pandemic-related measures have been extended for another 30 days under an executive order signed by @NYGovCuomo today. https://t.co/kHRqjcelBX — Rich Azzopardi (@RichAzzopardi) June 5, 2021

Tuesday, the New York State Restaurant Association called on the NYS legislature to pass legislation to make alcohol-to-go permanent.

As the end of session looms, Legislators have yet to approve a bill that 78 percent of New Yorkers support and benefit from – alcohol-to-go. The numbers don’t lie. Alcohol-to-go is a revelation that New Yorkers want to stay. It is one of the few consistent bright spots for the restaurant industry and deserves a permanent extension. The Legislature needs to stand up to the liquor store lobby, whose members increased sales by 38% while restaurants’ alcohol sales plummeted nearly 60%*. Alcohol-to-go is solely responsible for many restaurants rehiring staff, but restaurant employment numbers are still 25% below pre-pandemic levels. It’s now or never for the restaurant industry that continues to sputter. Even at full capacity, restaurants can’t make up for a year’s worth of lost revenue. How many restaurants need to close before the Legislature provides real relief that helps our industry immediately? - NYSRA

NYSRA cited a statewide poll it released May 24 that it says found 78% of New Yorkers support permanent alcohol-to-go.