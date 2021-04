ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday capacity will be increased for museums, zoos, movie theaters and indoor large arenas in the state.

Beginning April 26:

Museums and zoo can increase capacity to 50%.

Movie theaters can increase capacity to 33%.

Beginning May 19:

Indoor large arenas can increase capacity to 25%. Cuomo said this relates to the start of the NBA playoffs.