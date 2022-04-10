Niagara Wine Trail back to full capacity, prepping tours and tastings for spring season

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — After more than two years of pandemic related shutdowns, the Niagara Wine Trail has returned to full capacity for all events.

"We really needed this, the pandemic was hard on us," said Lori Hoover - the owner of Honeymoon Trail Winery, one of the fourteen wineries that takes part in the spring and summer circuit.

In-person activities such as tasting, tours, and even general showroom activities were halted due to COVID-19.

"For a long time, we had no money coming in. We had to adapt, or we were in trouble," said Hoover.

Honeymoon Trail utilized curbside pickup and portable wine slushies to make ends meet.

"It worked out ... but we couldn't be more excited to getting back to what we do best," said Hoover.

If you'd like to participate in the Trail or check out any of the wineries, you can here.