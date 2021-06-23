New York to provide $25 million in child care scholarships to essential workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state will provide $25 million in child care scholarships to essential workers beginning today.

A release from the governor's office says essential workers include:

First responders such as health care providers

Pharmaceutical staff

Law enforcement

Firefighters

Transportation workers

Food delivery workers

Grocery store employees

Others

Child care costs will be covered for essential workers whose income is less than 300% of the federal poverty level, the state says this amounts to about $79,500 for a family of four. It will be paid up to market rate for each region across the state for children aged six weeks to 12 years.

"Families currently receiving child care scholarships under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act are strongly encouraged to also apply for this new funding opportunity. It is important to note that the CARES child care scholarships will end on June 28; those currently receiving CARES scholarships will need to reapply," a release from the governor's office says.

The state says parents can apply through a single online application and the providers will be paid directly on behalf of the parent. The online applications open June 23 and will remain open until funds are depleted. To learn more or apply click here.

"Essential workers have always been the backbone of our economy, they got us through the darkest hours of the pandemic and are playing a critical role in our reopening and recovery," Governor Cuomo said. "These individuals went to work so others could stay home and we must continue to support them in every way we can. We are proud to provide these child care scholarships to our essential workers, giving them peace of mind that their children are safe so they can continue to show up to work each and every day and support their families."