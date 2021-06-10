New York State offering $800 million in grants to small businesses impacted by COVID-19

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state is offering $800 million in COVID-19 pandemic small business recovery grants.

The state is offering up to $50,000 to businesses who faced COVID-19 related hardships between March 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021.

The governor's office says the grants will be awarded to small and micro businesses and small for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations, with priority being given to socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, including minority- and women-owned business enterprises, service-disabled veteran-owned businesses and veteran-owned businesses, and businesses located in economically distressed communities.

"Small businesses are one of the most critical components of New York's economy and were disproportionately impacted by the economic devastation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," Governor Cuomo said. "As we build New York back better than it was before, this program will help these small businesses -particularly those with socially or economically disadvantaged owners -regain an economic foothold so they can forge ahead toward a brighter, more prosperous future."

The state says more than 330,000 businesses are eligible.

The governor's office says the grants will need to help these expenses



Payroll costs

Commercial rent or mortgage payments for NYS-based property

Payment of local property or school taxes

Insurance costs

Utility costs

Costs of personal protection equipment necessary to protect worker and consumer health and safety

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning cos

Other machinery or equipment costs

Supplies and materials necessary for compliance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols

You can apply by clicking here.