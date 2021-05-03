National Travel and Tourism Week: How travel will help the economy rebound

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday marks the beginning of of the 38th National Travel and Tourism Week. Celebrated annually during the first full week of May, NTTW works to show the impact travel in the U.S. has on the economy.

This year's theme is Power of Travel, focusing on how travel will help the country rebound from the pandemic.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output and supported 17 million American jobs before the pandemic. But once the pandemic hit, travel spending dropped nearly $500 billion, costing the U.S. economy $1.1 trillion

The U.S Travel Association is calling on the government to work on safely reopening our borders. It says restarting international travel will be essential for the industry to rebuild.

AAA Western and Central New York is also using this week to remind you the benefits of using a travel agent to book your trip. Local agents worked throughout the pandemic to rebook and reschedule trips. They will also help you find safe ways to travel.

The U.S. Travel Association has more on National Travel and Tourism Week and its push towards recovery at USTravel.org.