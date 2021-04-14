Inaugural 'WNY Shopping with Pride' fundraiser to promote local businesses, LGBTQ+ awareness

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new fundraising campaign campaign beginning this June is designed to promote Western New York businesses and LGBTQ+ awareness.

'WNY Shopping with Pride' will run from Friday, June 4 to Saturday, June 12, where businesses will be promoted by Niagara Pride on social media if they donate a portion of their proceeds to their organization.

“With Buffalo Pride and other summer festivals canceled for the second year in a row, we know that many vendors will be hurting economically this year. Many local businesses are still feeling the impact that COVID-19 restrictions had on their customer base. We wanted to find a way where we could still celebrate Pride and help to overall community,” said Ronald Piaseczny, President of Niagara Pride. “Our goal is two-fold, to help LGBTQ+ and ally owned businesses by having customers patron their business, while at the same time raise the needed funds that allow Niagara Pride to carry out our mission of serving Niagara County and the overall WNY community. At the end of the day, we might live in one part of WNY and work or shop in another, but we are all members of the WNY family.”

Businesses who want to participate can do so by registering here from now until April 30.