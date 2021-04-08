Grant program to provide help for Western New York museums, performing arts and live venue operators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new grant program will help provide additional funding for museums and performing arts and live venue operators in Western New York.

The following are eligible to receive grant funding



live performing arts organization operators

theatrical producers

motion picture theater operators

talent representatives

live venue operators or promoters

museums

zoos

aquariums

Grand funding will help support payroll costs, rent, utility payment, and worker safety and protection expenses.

“Western New York’s arts and cultural industries not only add to our community’s quality of life they are significant contributors to the regional economy supporting thousands of local jobs,” said Rep. Brian Higgins (N.Y.-26). “When the lights went out on stages and doors to venues closed, people were forced out of work and over a year later facilities have yet to return to normal operations. These resources will provide necessary relief to see we don’t lose these venues and the jobs they support permanently.”

Applicants and submit their applications through the Small Business Administration's website.

Venues in Erie County can apply by clicking here, or by calling (716) 878-4030, or emailing smallbus@buffalostate.edu.

Venues in Niagara County can apply by clicking here, or by calling (716) 210-2515, or emailing sbdc@niagaracc.suny.edu.