Girl Scouts of Western New York to hold in-person day and overnight camp

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Girl Scouts of Western New York are holding in-person day and overnight camp this summer in several locations across Western New York.

Camp registration for girls between ages five and 17 is now open.

The Girl Scouts are holding day camps in Lockport from July 5 to 23 and July 5 to August 13 in Fairport.

The Girl Scouts are also holding resident camps from July 5 to August 6 in Holland and Randolph, along with family camps in those locations.

Financial aid is also being offered to Western New York girls that you can read more by clicking here.